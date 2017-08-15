Nigeria B to play Kano Pillars in friendly on Wednesday

Ahead of Sunday's qualifier clash with Benin Republic, Salisu Yusuf's men will battle the Sai Masu Gida boys in a friendly

Nigeria B will play Kano Pillars in a friendly at the Sani Abacha Stadium on Wednesday ahead of Sunday's African Nations Championship qualifier against Benin Republic.

Salisu Yusuf's men are preparing for the qualifier reserve fixture against Squrriels having bowed 1-0 in the first leg encounter in Cotonou.

And a tune-up game with Ibrahim Musa's men will put the Super Eagles B in a competitive mood and used to turf scheduled to host the second leg qualifier.

The Sai Masu Gida's men had their Wednesday's first round clash in this year's Federation Cup with Yobe Desert Stars in Damaturu, moved to Thursday, August 24 due to the friendly.