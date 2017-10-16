Nigeria climb up in October Fifa Ranking

Following their impressive outing against Zambia, Gernot Rohr's men have moved up three places in the rating released on Monday

Nigeria are now ranked 41st in the world according to October Fifa ranking released on Monday.

In September, the Super Eagles dropped six places despite their impressive outing against Cameroon – where they got four points over two legs.

Gernot Rohr’s men will have their 1-0 victory over Zambia to thank as that powered them up with 721 points, though are ranked fifth in Africa behind Tunisia, Egypt, Senegal and Congo DR.

2018 Fifa World Cup hosts, Russia dropped a spot to no. 65 in the world, but that will count for nothing as they are joined by Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France as top seeded teams for December 1 World Cup draw.

For Peru, their impressive run in their World Cup qualifying campaign handed them a place among the best ten football playing nations of the world for the first time. Hopefully, that should motivate them when they face New Zealand for a place in Russia 2018.

Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina and Belgium make up the top five despite remaining unmoved – with former world champions Spain moving up to eighth position.



The next world ranking will be released on 23 November 2017.