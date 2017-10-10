Nigeria deserved to qualify for World Cup, says Zambia's Patson Daka

Following his side's defeat in Uyo, the forward who missed the encounter due to injury admits Gernot Rohr's men deserved to be in Russia

Patson Daka says Nigeria truly deserved to qualify for the 2018 Fifa World Cup with victory over Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

The Salzburg forward was ruled out of the encounter due to injury as the Chipolopolo bowed 1-0 in Uyo.

However, the 19-year-old praised Wedson Nyerinda’s men for putting up a good fight last Saturday, admitting the Super Eagles were super on the day taking their chances.

"Football is a game of chances, the team that scores more goals than the other becomes a winner," Daka told Goal .

"In this case, Nigeria took their chance and we didn't, so they deserve to win and qualify for the World Cup. I don't know how to describe the injury because it couldn't allow me to play the game against Nigeria.

"First of all, I thank God for the result, it wasn't the result we wanted but our plans are not God's plans, I give credit to the team for the wonderful performance it wasn't an easy game more especially it being an away game.

"The game is now history, so we won't dwell on it but forge ahead because I believe we have a bright future and we are heading somewhere with better things are coming."

"It's normal for every player to have that feeling because it's what I love to do but I respect the technical decision for not playing me because they knew it's for the betterment of the team and didn't want to worsen things.

"When I get disappointed, I will just be inviting negativity which won't change anything, it was beyond anyone's control the doctors did what they could but because it was written that I won't play so it happened.

"Another man's absence it's another man's success, so God wanted to use someone else to show how glorious and mighty he is. I have and still experiencing the grace and favour of God in my career."