Nigeria to face Benin Republic in Wafu Cup semi-finals

In what was a lucky turn of events, the Squirrels defied odds to emerge winners of Group B and thus, have scores to settle with Salisu Yusuf's men

Nigeria will face Benin Republic in the semi-finals of the Wafu Cup of Nations on Thursday.

Jules Elegbede's 87th minute winner set up the last four clash after the Squirrels defeated nine-man Niger 2-1 at the Nduom Sports Stadium on Tuesday evening and finished top of Group B with six points.

The Menas, despite being dealt a blow by the loss after their inspiring start to the competition, finished second with four points and have booked a semifinal date with hosts Ghana.

Senegal and Ivory Coast were booted out of the competition after they played out a 0-0 draw at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Nigeria and Ghana will now jostle for a place in the final when they square up against Benin Republic and Niger respectively at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday.

Salisu Yusuf's men dumped the Squirrels out of the 2018 African Nations Championship and must be at their best against the team who would be hoping for a revenge.