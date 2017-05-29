Nigeria face Brazil, Italy and China in Star Sixes

An age-long rivalry between the Super Eagles and Selecao will be reawakened during the Legends World Cup billed for London

The greatest and most-loved players in football's rich history will converge at the O2 Arena from July 13-16, 2017 for the Legends World Cup.

Nigeria captained by Austin Okocha have been zoned in Group B with Brazil, Italy and China in the inaugural edition of the studded Star Sixes tournament.

Hosts England will try Spain, Mexico and Scotland for size in their bid to reach the knockout phase of the competition.

Germany, France, Portugal and Denmark complete Group C. Six games hold on the opening day as Nigeria take on China while England lock horns with Spain.

In other opening fixtures, Brazil meet Italy in a repeat of the USA 94 Fifa World Cup final, while Mexico would hope to continue their dominance over Scotland, with Portugal versus Denmark drawing the curtains for the first day.

The top-two from each group plus the best two third-placed teams qualify for the quarter-finals.

Integral is the official representative of Star Sixes in Nigeria and holds exclusive rights to the event.