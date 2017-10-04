Nigeria face Burkina Faso/Gambia in 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier

The reigning African queens will confront winners of the two west African teams to qualify for next year's Africa Women Cup of Nations in Ghana

To qualify for the 2018 Africa Women Cup of Nations billed for Ghana, Nigeria women national team will defeat either Burkina Faso or Gambia in the second qualifying phase.

The Super Falcons along Cote d'Ivoire, South Africa, and Equatorial Guinea were drawn the bye in the first round fixed between February 24-26, 2018 and second leg billed for a week later.

After the first round matches, the first legs of the second round ties are slated between March 31 to April 2 with the second legs holding between from April 7-10, 2018.

Seven teams will progress from the qualifiers will join Ghana for the 13th edition of the tournament scheduled for November 17 to December 1, 2018.

The event will serve as the African qualifiers for the Fifa Women's World Cup with top three teams qualifying for France 2019.