Nigeria face Ethiopia in U17 Women's World Cup qualifier

The east African edged Kenya without kicking the ball to set up a date with the Flamingoes in the first round of qualifier

Ethiopia U17 women progressed to the first round for a showdown with Nigeria in the 2018 Fifa U17 Women's World Cup qualifier following the withdrawal of Kenya.

This follows the announcement of Football Kenya Federation to withdraw following their inability to raise a team against Ethiopia in the preliminary round of qualifier.

FKF CEO Robert Muthomi said: “We were scheduled to play Ethiopia in October 2017. However, following consultations with the schools and Ministry of Education officials, we have decided to withdraw our participation.

“This is to allow players ample time to prepare and sit for their exams, which we also find crucial for their development."

Ethiopia will host the Flamingoes in the first leg, first round on December 1 before visiting Benin for the second leg two weeks later.

The sixth edition of the Fifa U17 Women's World Cup will be held in Uruguay with 16 teams to play in the tournament scheduled to hold from November 13 to December 1, 2018.