Nigeria face Morocco in U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier

Nigeria U20 women team will face Morocco in the second round of the 2018 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifier after a 9-0 aggregate win over Tanzania.
The Falconets had held a 3-0 first leg advantage from Benin before Sunday’s 6-0 massacre at the Azam Stadium in Dar es Salaam to advance to the next stage.
A brace each from Rasheedat Ajibade and Folashade Ijamilisu ensured Christopher Danjuma's ladies got a clinical victory.
Morocco recorded a 3-2 aggregate win over Senegal despite bowing 2-1 in the reverse encounter in Dakar.
Nigeria will travel to Sale to face the north Africans on November 3, before welcoming them two weeks later in Nigeria.
A victory over two legs against Morocco means the Falconets will next take on winners between South Africa and Burundi in the last round of the qualifying series for France 2018.