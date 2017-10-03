Nigeria face Morocco in U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier

Christopher Danjuma's ladies set up a second-round clash with the north Africans in the Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup qualifier after crushing Tanzania

Nigeria U20 women team will face Morocco in the second round of the 2018 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifier after a 9-0 aggregate win over Tanzania.

The Falconets had held a 3-0 first leg advantage from Benin before Sunday’s 6-0 massacre at the Azam Stadium in Dar es Salaam to advance to the next stage.

A brace each from Rasheedat Ajibade and Folashade Ijamilisu ensured Christopher Danjuma's ladies got a clinical victory.

Morocco recorded a 3-2 aggregate win over Senegal despite bowing 2-1 in the reverse encounter in Dakar.

Nigeria will travel to Sale to face the north Africans on November 3, before welcoming them two weeks later in Nigeria.

A victory over two legs against Morocco means the Falconets will next take on winners between South Africa and Burundi in the last round of the qualifying series for France 2018.