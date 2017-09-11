Nigeria to face Tanzania in Benin City

The NFF scribe has been revealed where the Falconets will face the east African in the first leg, first round World Cup qualifier

Benin City will host the first leg, the first round of the Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifier against Tanzania on September 16, an official has confirmed.

The France 2018 qualification encounter had been scheduled for Abuja, but will now take place at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation secretary general, Sanusi Mohammed, confirmed that the nation's football body has granted the hosting rights to the Edo state government.

The NFF scribe lauded the interest of Governor Godwin Obaseki to host the World Cup qualifier and he believes the governor's move will boost the girls to big win.

"We [The NFF] are very happy with the interest of the Edo State government in hosting the World Cup qualifier match between Nigeria and Tanzania," he said.

"We have approved it and confident Governor Godwin Obaseki's support will really give the Falconets all the motivation needed to win big in Benin.

"The match will come up on Saturday. The Falconets are expected to travel to Benin today [Monday] ahead of the qualifier."