Who do Nigeria fans want in goal at the World Cup?

Nigeria fans want Vincent Enyeama back between the sticks for the World Cup, with the Super Eagles centurion overwhelmingly winning a recent Goal poll.

The LOSC Lille stopper received 61 percent of the votes when we asked readers who they’d most like to see start for Nigeria next summer.

Despite overwhelmingly convincing preparation for the Russia World Cup, Gernot Rohr still has a conundrum between the sticks, where Carl Ikeme is unavailable following his diagnosis with acute leukaemia.

The Wolves No. 1 stepped into a starting role following Enyeama’s premature retirement from international duty, and his sustained absence has seen the German coach experiment with various options.

Even though he’s yet to reverse his decision, the legendary Enyeama still remains the favourite with Nigeria fans, with the majority of respondents hoping—if not praying—that he returns for next summer’s showpiece.

According to our poll, the other options don’t have much faith with Goal readers.

