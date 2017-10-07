Nigeria goalkeeper must 'run like a commentator' vs. Zambia, advices Babayaro

Regardless of the uncertainties around which shot-stopper gets the nod against the Chipolopolo, the ex-international has offered some useful tips

Whoever gets to stay between the sticks for Nigeria in Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Zambia must 'run like a commentator, advices Emmanuel Babayaro.

The three-time African champions are aiming to secure Russia 2018 ticket against an ambitious Wedson Nyirenda's side at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

And with the competition for the number one jersey still on between Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Daniel Akpeyi, the former Nigeria international goalkeeper advices that whoever gets the nod must communicate constantly, and wisely with his teammates.

"The coaches are in better positions to tell who is in better form between Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa because I've not seen them train in a while and I'm not sure of their present form to suggest who should man the pole," Babayaro told Goal .

"It is all about calmness. I expect the goalkeeper trainer to tell them to stay calm and cautious and run like a commentator and like a coach.

"If you talk more, not just stupidly but wisely, you will organise your team from the attack to defense, have less work to do and less pressure.

"Take absolute control of the game and organise his team. Like when I was playing, I always want to keep clean sheets whether my team scores or not. And you can only get that by been calm, cautious and organising your team from the attack to the defense," he concluded.