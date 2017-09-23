Nigeria international Emmanuel Daniel returns to Orlando Pirates

The Buccaneers never officially confirmed the departure of the goal-minder, who represented Nigeria at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games

Nigeria international Emmanuel Daniel has returned to Premier Soccer League (PSL) outfit Orlando Pirates .

The goalkeeper was believed to have parted ways with the Soweto giants after Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic stated that he was no longer training the with club last month.

Micho had replaced Swedish trainer Kjell Jonevret as Pirates head coach prior to the current 2017/18 campaign.

Daniel has since resumed training with the Houghton-based outfit as he looks to impress Sredojevic and his technical team.

The 24-year-old started in goal for the Buccaneers in a Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) match against Bloemfontein Celtic at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg last weekend.



The former Nigeria Under-23 shot-stopper played the entire match as the Bucs suffered a 2-1 defeat to Phunya Selel Sele in a PSL reserve league encounter.

Daniel is yet to make his competitive debut for the Pirates first team since joining the the club from Nigerian side Enugu Rangers midway through last season.

He is facing stiff competition from Wayne Sandilands, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Jackson Mabokgwane in the Bucs goalkeeping department.

Bafana Bafana international Sandilands is the current Pirates first-choice keeper.



