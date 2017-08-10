Nigeria move up in August Fifa ranking

Gernot Rohr's men climbed up one step and sixth in Africa based on the latest Fifa rankings released on Thursday

Nigeria have moved up a spot in Fifa's latest World ranking released on Thursday ahead of next month's 2018 World Cup qualifier clash with Cameroon.

Despite their 2-0 home defeat to South Africa in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, Gernot Rohr's men still climbed up to the 38th position in the rankings.

The three-time African kings also remain sixth in Africa adrift of leaders Egypt, Congo DR, Senegal, Tunisia, and Cameroon.

The Indomitable Lions, Super Eagles' opponents in next month 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier moved a place up - 35th in the world and fifth in Africa.

On the global stage, Brazil reclaimed the top spot, with the reigning World champions, Germany dropping to second and Argentina remain in third.

Switzerland climbed to fourth - their highest ever position, while Poland, Portugal, Chile, Colombia, Belgium and France complete the top 10.

Jamaica, Concacaf Gold Cup runners-up made the biggest movers in terms of points - gain 172, but Namibia are the biggest movers by rankings - up 20 places to 136th.

The next Fifa/Coca-Cola World ranking will be published on September 14, 2017.