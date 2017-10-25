Nigeria must 'prove a point' vs. Argentina, insists Lawal

The ex-international said that Gernot Rohr's men must give a positive showing against the Albiceleste to send a strong message ahead of next year

Former Nigeria International, Garba Lawal has tasked the Super Eagles to prove that they can compete against the best when they trade tackles with Argentina in a friendly match in Krasnodar on November 14.

The Albiceleste have invited Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Mauro Icardi, Paulo Dybala, and a host of other stars ahead of the friendly encounter.

And Lawal insists that Gernot Rohr's men must prove a point against Jorge Sampaoli's star-studded side, especially with next year's World Cup finals approaching.

“I will say that I am convinced that a friendly match with Argentina will give us a good test regarding our preparations for next year’s World Cup finals. We need to prove a point against them and we have to lose we must do so gracefully,” Lawal told Goal.

“We qualified for the World Cup with a game to spare while the Argentines needed to win their last game against Ecuador and still needed Brazil to beat Chile before qualifying for the world Cup. It is a game that put our preparations to test.

“I still must state that I was surprised reading about the friendly match in the media as a member of the technical committee.

"We didn’t sit at all over this and it has even been a while that we sat to deliberate on issues as a committee. The match is good for our preparations but I still feel members of the technical committee ought to have input before it is made public because of next time,” he concluded.