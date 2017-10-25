Nigeria must 'prove a point' vs. Argentina, insists Lawal
Former Nigeria International, Garba Lawal has tasked the Super Eagles to prove that they can compete against the best when they trade tackles with Argentina in a friendly match in Krasnodar on November 14.
The Albiceleste have invited Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Mauro Icardi, Paulo Dybala, and a host of other stars ahead of the friendly encounter.
And Lawal insists that Gernot Rohr's men must prove a point against Jorge Sampaoli's star-studded side, especially with next year's World Cup finals approaching.
“I will say that I am convinced that a friendly match with Argentina will give us a good test regarding our preparations for next year’s World Cup finals. We need to prove a point against them and we have to lose we must do so gracefully,” Lawal told Goal.
“We qualified for the World Cup with a game to spare while the Argentines needed to win their last game against Ecuador and still needed Brazil to beat Chile before qualifying for the world Cup. It is a game that put our preparations to test.
“I still must state that I was surprised reading about the friendly match in the media as a member of the technical committee.
"We didn’t sit at all over this and it has even been a while that we sat to deliberate on issues as a committee. The match is good for our preparations but I still feel members of the technical committee ought to have input before it is made public because of next time,” he concluded.