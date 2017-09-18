Nigeria must show character, says Salisu Yusuf

The Super Eagles need a win against Black Stars to qualify for the Wafu Cup semi-final, and the tactician says his men must show efficiency

Nigeria B coach Salisu Yusuf has summoned his team to show character as they look to reach the knock-out phase of the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles boast of two draws from two games, and must defeat the hosts to fancy their chances of qualifying for the semi-final.

Knowing what is at stake, the tactician has rallied his new men to forget about previous results and show efficiency in all departments.

“It is a must-win game; we are certainly aware of that," Yusuf told media.



"Definitely, we will look at making a few changes because this is one match we must show character and efficiency at the rear, and middle and the fore.



"Not only must we avoid defeat; we must win to make progress in the championship," the tactician continued.



"That demands absolute seriousness and diligence and only the best legs will do.”





Fox Sports holds exclusive rights to the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations