Will Nigeria get it right with organisation against Zambia?

When someone falls, they rise up dust themselves up and continue on their journey with an awareness not to repeat the mistake that led to their previous slip. After the uproar from the last 2018 World Cup qualifying game in Uyo between Nigeria and Cameroon, one hopes that lessons learned will ensure a much better encounter when Zambia come calling on Saturday, October 7.

Much of the complaint centred on the issues of militarisation of the stadium environment, using one gate for fans’ entry instead of many, jamming internet signals once the political leadership of the state arrived at the stadium, and the working conditions that media faced. Following that game in Uyo that was in stark contrast with my experience in Yaounde, I spoke to a few staff of the Nigeria Football Federation about improving a few things.

However, it emerged that several issues have been running that way for a long time and that the NFF has not been able to convince the security services at the state level to leave internet active during matches. This is very visible at every Nigeria game that I have covered in the last five years – once the governor arrives, it is goodbye internet.

It emerged from my conversations that an external force needs to act upon the relationship between the state and the NFF in order to ensure that media conditions are improved upon. The NFF is a prisoner to its host - whenever there’s need to play a national team game, the NFF shops for a host state to bankroll the encounter. This leaves the NFF unable to enforce international standards required by FIFA and CAF, the sport’s governing bodies.

Akwa Ibom Stadium, Uyo More