Nigeria Professional Football League to end on September 9

Following latest adjustment made to its remaining four fixtures, the Nigerian topflight season will come to an end early next month.

The League Management Company have announced new adjustment to the Nigeria Professional Football League fixtures with the 2016/2017 season slated to end on September 9.

The current topflight season earlier billed to end on September 3 having kicked off since January 14 with 33 games played so far.

Leaders Plateau United are on the verge of becoming the first Jos based outfit to clinch the Nigerian league diadem in 45 years, while title holders, Enugu Rangers are fighting to escape relegation.

In a statement, the LMC explained that the fixtures adjustments were done to accommodate the upcoming Aiteo Cup, African Nations Championship and World Cup qualifiers.

Despite the adjustments, Week 34 games will still hold on August 13, while Week 35 and 36 are slated for August 20 and 27 respectively and Week 37 and 38 on September 3 and 9 respectively.