Nigeria Professional Football League kicks off on January 14

The league organisers has fixed the start of the country's elite division for the second week in January, and named venue for Super Four tourney

The League Management Company has announced that the 2017/2018 Nigeria Professional Football League will kick off on January 13, 2018.

In a statement on Thursday, the LMC released the activities for the new Nigeria's topflight season and fixed dates and venues for league congress and Super Four pre-season tournament.

“The 2017/18 season will start at all centers on January 14 and in the first stanza, there will be three midweek matches on match days 2, 4 and 5 while the midseason break will be from April 30- May 5 and a longer break for the 2018 World Cup from June 14-July 15,” the LMC wrote on the website.

"Resumption from the 2018 World Cup break will be on July 18 with match day 25 which will be the first of another three midweek matches in the second stanza. The other two midweek fixtures will be on match day 27 and 29.

While considering the Federation Cup, Caf club competitions, and the World Cup, the LMC explained that: “this is part of the reason we delayed the release of the fixtures and barring any unforeseen events, we definitely will conclude the season on September 30, 2018".

Before the new season commences, Salihu Abubakar, the LMC Chief Operating Officer disclosed activities lined up for December, citing: “the draws for the new season, pre-season seminar and spot checking on Clubs compliance to licensing regulations, payment of players and officials salaries, the status of facilities, etc.”

Abubakar further said: "January 5 is the cut-off date for compliance with redemption and settlement of any outstanding payment of salaries arising from 2016/2017 NPFL Season to players and coaches; and or provision of an acceptable Financial Guarantee to guarantee the overdue payments and a tentative payment plan from the Club proprietors.”

Plateau United are the reigning champions of the Nigeria’s topflight after clinching the league diadem for the first time in 45 years, while Kwara United, Yobe Desert Stars, Heartland and Go Round are the newly promoted teams.