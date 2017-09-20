Nigeria can’t stop Benin Republic, says coach Tchomogo

After his side’s feat to finish as Group B winners, the Squirrel boss is confident of their credentials to stop the Super Eagles

Benin Republic want to beat Nigeria for a place in the final of the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations, says coach Oumar Tchomogo.

The Squirrels will face Salisu Yusuf’s men after emerging as the best side from Group B on Tuesday evening as they came back from a Victorien Adebayor setback to defeat favourites Niger 2-1 thanks to a Jules Elegbede late goal after Rodrigue Fassinou's leveller.

And tactician who respects the ‘big’ Super Eagles, doesn’t see them stopping their juggernauts in their semifinal meeting at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday.

"Nigeria are a big nation in football, we respect them. We know Nigeria, we have played against them,” Tchomogo told Goal.

“We know how to play to go to final. We are not going to play to lose. We are going to play and insha Allah we will qualify.

“We have come to the competition to the trophy. Now we are in the semifinals, we want to beat Nigeria to get to the final and win the trophy.

“On the competition so far, all the teams have proven to be good competitors. We hope we will get better in the future and they will compete better than this,” he concluded.

Fox Sports holds exclusive rights to the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations