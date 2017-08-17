Nigeria U15 hold Morocco in Rabat friendly

Having lost their first match, the Future Eagles avoided defeat against the north African side on Thursday

Nigeria U15 national team played out a 1-1 draw in their second friendly clash against Morocco on Thursday.

The Future Eagles came from a goal down in the first half to secure a leveler in the second, escaping a second defeat against the north Africans.

They earlier bowed 1-0 to hosts at the National Football Centre on Wednesday in Rabat.

Speaking after the friendlies, NFF first vice president, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi expressed joy over the performance of the boys.

“I am excited at the positives we have taken away from this tour. Yes, we lost one game and drew the other, but the important thing is the spirit of the players and the way they approached the entire tour," said Akinwunmi.

“The NFF has taken a lot of positives from this trip. As for the players, the exposure was huge for them and they will surely be better players going forward."