Nigeria U15 to play Morocco in friendly

The Future Eagles are currently in the north African nation, where they will play two friendlies against the hosts' national youth side

Nigeria U15 national team will play two friendlies against Morocco on August 16 and 17 respectively in Rabat.

The Future Eagles players and officials arrived the Moroccan city, where the friendlies will take place on Sunday - a day after departing Lagos.

The two-legged friendly matches are scheduled to take place at the National Football Centre, Rabat with first leg at 4pm on Wednesday, and second at noon on Thursday.

Ahead of the friendlies, NFF First Vice President and chairman, Youth Development Committee, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi, is confident the boys will impress in Morocco.

“I have been with the boys for a couple of days and I am happy with their general attitude. I can see discipline, dedication and humility, and I can also see ambition," said Akinwunmi.

“These matches are just friendly sessions but I believe the boys will gain tremendously from the experience.”