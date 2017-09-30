Nigeria U20 to maintain record in Tanzania - Danjuma

The Falconets hold a first leg advantage over the east African and the gaffer is looking to avoid a slip in Dar es Salaam on Sunday

Nigeria U20 women coach Christopher Danjuma says his side are hoping to claim maximum points against Tanzania at the Amaz Stadium on Sunday.

The Falconets had earned a 3-0 first leg advantage in Benin to maintain their unbeaten run in the U20 Women's World Cup qualifier - a record the gaffer wants to preserve in Dar es Salaam.

"In Tanzania, we want to make sure we maintain that hundred percent record that Nigeria have always kept in the U20 qualifiers," Danjuma told Goal.

"I wish we scored more goals than we did but there is a level of satisfaction with the calmness, technical ability and mental soundness shown by my players.

"Tanzania is a young team and a team that is just out there to play their game and make their mark. Because of what they [Tanzania] have shown, we see they are not a team to take lightly. We hope we can do better than our first leg and establish ourselves in the qualifier," he continued.

“We have worked on our area of scoring, getting to the end of their final passes, taught them how to work for each other and be more clinical in front of goal. We hope to see them show some improvement in those areas in Tanzania.

“We are happy the players are hungry, sharp, determined to prove themselves and take to instructions of the coaches at every given opportunity on the pitch," he concluded.