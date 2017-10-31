Nigeria U20 women to depart for Morocco on Thursday

Coach Christopher Danjuma will face the north Africans for a place at the 2018 Fifa U20 Women's World Cup on Sunday

Nigeria U20 women team will fly out of the country to Sale on Thursday, November 2 for their Fifa U20 Women's World Cup qualifier clash against Morocco on Sunday.

Christopher Danjuma’s ladies brushed aside Tanzania 9-0 aggregate win after securing a 6-0 victory over the east African in Dar es Salaam on October 1.

In preparation for the Moroccans, the Falconets played three friendlies against Abuja male sides, winning all including a 2-1 win over Abuja Green House Academy.

Ahead of their departure from Abuja, the Nigeria delegation of 18 players and officials will travel to Lagos on Wednesday before departing for Morocco on Thursday morning.

Coach Danjuma will be aiming his side subdue Morocco, who eliminated Senegal with a 3-2 aggregate win in the first leg, second round at the Stade Boubker Ammar.

The winner over two legs will progress to face the winner of South Africa and Burundi in the third and final round scheduled for January next year.