Nigeria U20 women pumped up for victory in Morocco

Christopher Danjuma's ladies were given a morale booster from a Nigerian legislator in Abuja before they departed for the north African country

Nigeria U20 women were on Friday pumped up with the sum of $1000 donation from Senator Olusola Adeyeye to 'do the country proud' in Sunday's showdown with Morocco in Sale.

On Thursday, the Falconets met Adeyeye at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on their way to Lagos, where they had traveled to Morocco for their Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup clash.

“I am delighted to see you, ladies, here. I am told you are going to Morocco. Go there and do the country proud as you have been doing," Senator Adeyeye told the ladies.

"I believe you all possess the typical Nigerian spirit that will make you overpower your opponents,” he added.

Appreciating Adeyeye, team's captain Kemi Famuditi, thanked the lawmaker for his generosity and promised they will return from the north African country with the victory.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian delegation of 18 players and eight officials has arrived in Casablanca and had connected to Sale, where they face the Moroccan side at the Stade Boubker Ammar.

Christopher Danjuma will be hoping a comfortable first leg, second round win on Sunday to make the return leg a mere formality in Benin City on November 18.