Nigeria vs Cameroon - High travel costs will stifle enjoyment of African classic

One of the biggest match ups in African football will take place between Nigeria and Cameroon over four days in September. Both teams, with eight Africa Cup of Nations titles between them, have one of the longest running rivalries on the continent. The Indomitable Lions, reigning champions, won two of their five titles in finals against the Super Eagles in 1988 and 2000.

When they face each other on September 1 in Uyo, in the third round game of the 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, they will be reviving a long-running rivalry that takes place irregularly. The last time they played a competitive game was in 2004 and their last encounter came 11 years later in a friendly. Even though Nigeria has been the better team in their last two matches, the Lions will be full of confidence going into the encounter having had a better warm up following their campaign at the Fifa Confederations Cup in Russia in June.

I watched their last group game against Germany in Sochi and was left disappointed with their inability to deliver against the eventual champions. The Cameroon that I saw failed to convert opportunities even with the vociferous support of the local fans. They usually struggle on the big stage against superior opposition.

However, is Nigeria that kind of opposition? A team that has failed to qualify for the last two Afcon tournaments and also recently lost another Afcon qualifier to South Africa in Uyo cannot be considered as a superior opponent. Yet, the Super Eagles are bolstered by the return of midfield maestro John Obi Mikel to the side alongside their brightest talent Victor Moses. Those two scored the three goals that left Algeria chasing shadows when the qualifying series began last year. They offer a lot of composure in the middle and huge threat down the flanks.

As much as possible, what one would like to see is a grand spectacle between these two giants of African football that would serve as a veritable advertisement for football. One of the biggest games in African football I remember vividly was the World Cup qualifier between Cote d’Ivoire and Cameroon in Abidjan in 2005. It was a game that pitched Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o, both at their peak, against one another. And the game did not disappoint as both of them scored while Cameroon ran away 3-2 winners.

