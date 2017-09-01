Nigeria vs Cameroon Preview: Indomitable Lions in dire need of victory

Anything short of victory by Hugo Broos' men might see their 2018 Fifa World Cup qualification bid fade in thin air, as the hosts seek maximum points

Nigeria take on Cameroon at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium as the race for a place in Russia 2018 gets tense.

This encounter, the first of a doubleheader will see the Super Eagles negotiate for victory in Uyo as they hope to maintain their perfect start in the qualifying series – having gone unbeaten after two games to lead Group B.

Anything short of victory for Gernot Rohr’s men might see the three-time African champions walk through the tortuous route to the Fifa World Cup. Aside from this, they must win back the trust of Nigeria after a 2-0 defeat to South Africa in their last outing.

Against the Indomitable Lions, Rohr would have a robust depth in the squad following the return of captain John Obi Mikel, Victor Moses and Odion Ighalo to the fold. The only grey area will be the goalkeeping department where Ikechukwu Ezenwa would be relied on to halt the Cameroonians attacking forays.

For Cameroon, they come into this game knowing that nothing short of will spell doom to their aspiration of reaching their eighth Fifa World Cup appearance.



Though unbeaten like their hosts, the reigning African champions played out two uninspiring draws against Algeria and Zambia.

Despite the crises rocking the Cameroonian Football Federation, coach Broos boasts of a robust squad with captain Benjamin Moukandjo, Vincent Aboubakar, Christian Bassogog and Eric Choupo-Moting expected to give the Eagles a torrid time.

Not minding the outcome in Uyo, both teams would have a chance to correct their flaws in the return leg on Monday at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé.