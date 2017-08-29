When is the Nigeria vs. Cameroon World Cup qualifier and how can I watch?

The road to the 2018 Fifa World Cup continues and Nigeria welcome Cameroon to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

It is an encounter that promises to have a remarkable bearing on which country represents Africa in Russia. The Super Eagles currently lead their Central African rivals by four points with four games left.



A win for Gernot Rohr’s men would see them open up a seven a seven-point gap that would look a very healthy cushion as the qualifiers head toward its climax. On the contrary, if the Indomitable Lions were to win, they would put the pressure on their eternal rivals and would hope to complete a double in the return leg.

When both countries last met – in a friendly game played in 2015, the match finished 3-0 in favour of Nigeria at the Edmond Machtens Stadium, Brussels with Efe Ambrose, Moses Simon and Odion Ighalo on target.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE GAME?

View photos Cameroon Confederations Cup Russia 2017 More

The African classic is scheduled to kick off at 5:00pm (West African Time) on Friday, September 1, 2017. Gates open at 11.00 am in the morning and fans would have a chance to buy their tickets which will complement activities such as the locker room experience, photo booths and a pre-match music extravaganza.

WHAT CHANNELS CAN I WATCH THE GAME ON TV?

View photos Nigeria fans More

Date Time (Local) Time (GMT) Match Channel 01/09/17 5:00 PM 16:00 Nigeria vs Cameroon SUPERSPORT 3

WHERE IS THE AFRICAN CLASSIC?

Godswill Akpabio International Stadium ( Uyo, Nigeria):

View photos Godswill Akpabio Stadium More

HOW CAN FANS GET INVOLVED?

Goal will also be providing live, comprehensive coverage, news, interviews and features of the derby on our site.