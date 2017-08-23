Nigerian striker Okiki Afolabi stops training with Kaizer Chiefs

The Glamour Boys can still afford to sign two foreign internationals this season, having registered only three players so far

Kaizer Chiefs have sent Nigerian striker Okiki Afolabi packing after failing to impress during his trial period.

The 22-year-old started training with Amakhosi over two weeks ago under the watchful of Steve Komphela and his technical team.

Afolabi's failure to earn a contract means Chiefs will have to continue their search for a quality striker before the transfer window closes on August 31.

Komphela currently has Bernard Parker, Gustavo Paez and Ryan Moon as his three reliable strikers, but he still needs someone who will score goals on a regular regular basis.

He turned away Darren Lurie and Jonathan Philippe, who also did little to impress him during their trial stints.

Dumisani Zuma and Bhongolethu Jayiya are still trying to find their feet at Naturena, but then again, they are not natural strikers.

Chiefs parted ways Lewis Macha, Camaldine Abraw and Siphelele Mthembu and decided to send Michelle Katsvairo out on loan to Tanzanian club Singida United.