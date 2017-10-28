Nigerian striker Victor Obinna hoping to score regularly for Cape Town City

The Nigerian striker arrived on a free transfer this season and he is still finding his feet in his new surroundings

Cape Town City striker Victor Obinna believes that he will soon start scoring regularly.

“I absolutely believe the goals are going to come because I believe so much in myself,” Obinna told the media.

To date, he has found the net once in three starts and his goal came against Ajax Cape Town in a 2-0 PSL win last month.

“To be frank the rest of the team needs to believe more in its qualities too because we have so much quality in the team.

“It’s all about the self-belief and being able to adapt to how each other plays,” Obinna said.

The well-traveled forward has an impressive CV having plied his trade for Inter Milan, West Ham United and Malaga among others.

Before joining the Citizens, he was on the books of German Bundesliga side Darmstadt, and he seems to have made himself at home with the Capetonians already.

“You should not forget that this club has been built in less than two years and it takes a lot of time to build the cohesion among the players.

“I believe so much in the team and that when the goals start coming, they will never stop. We are really working hard on this,” Obinna concluded.