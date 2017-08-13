A night for milestones in Major League Soccer

It was a night for big goals across the league, with major milestone moments for the Portland Timbers, Seattle Sounders and Columbus Crew

Major League Soccer had a night to remember, with some major milestones reached during Saturday's action.

First up was Clint Dempsey, who became just the second player in Seattle Sounders history to record 50 goals for the club.

The goal was a winner for the Sounders, who have now gone eight matches unbeaten, rolled up 400 minutes without giving up a goal, and moved into a tie at the top of the Western Conference.

“It feels great,” Dempsey is quoted as saying by MLSsoccer.com. “The team moved mountains to get me here when I was playing with Tottenham [in 2013] and I’m glad to chip in with goals and help this team win and do some cool things. I’ve enjoyed my time here but there’s more to accomplish so I’m looking forward to finishing the season strong and trying to repeat [as MLS Cup champions].”

Another Cascadia star hit the half-century mark on Saturday as well.

While the Portland Timbers were soundly beaten, taking a 4-1 loss to Toronto FC, Diego Valeri's goal moved him to 50 with the club.

A clever bit of footwork at the top of the box saw the Argentine slice through TFC's back line in the dying minutes. It was just a consolation goal, but the goal pulled Valeri's personal total up to 50, which is good for second all-time in the team scoring charts for the Timbers.

The Columbus Crew also reached an impressive mark.

Justin Meram's 10th goal of the season was number 1000 for the Crew in MLS play.

The goal also happened to put Columbus in front, with a third coming later to seal a 3-1 win over the Chicago Fire.