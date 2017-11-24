Nightwatchman: Key Ashes moments you missed overnight including Moeen and Malan making hay
After a bright, promising start by the 'three nobodies' on day one (as the former Australia bully boy opener Matthew Hayden trolled them) England began day two at the Gabba on 196 for four and began brightly.
Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan rattled on for a while and made 83 for the fifth-wicket partnership before the demise of first Malan and then Moeen hastened the touring side into something of a collapse as the last six wickets - two each for Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc, one apiece for Pat Cummins and Joss Hazlewood - fell for 56 runs, most of them by virtue of some lusty if occasionally comical blows from Messrs Ball, Broad and Anderson.
But despite the disappointment England came out in the field and began superbly, with no sign of nerves or rust or meekness and took three wickets in the afternoon session to seize the initiative firmly by the collar on a topsy-turvy day. And it was the turn of the 'somebodies' to contribute - Moeen, James Anderson and Stuart Broad executing plans with bespoke funky fields to perfection and Jake Ball, with his famously unscientific if anecdotal heavy balls, gulling David Warner.
You can follow the remainder of day two below. In the meantime, here is what you missed overnight.
1) Moeen and Malan make hay
A rare piece of filth from Nathan Lyon, dragging one down and giving Dawid Malan a long hop to scythe four through point. Lyon recovers well with a snorter that fizzes past the outside edge then finishes the over with another that drifts, dips, pitches on middle and rips past the edge of Malan's Gunn & Moore. Here's BT Sport's graphic showing us that as well as Lyon is bowling, he hasn't delivered one that would have hit the poles yet today. So he's handicapping himself, ruling out one method of dismissal.
2) A Benaud of Richies
What's the collective noun for a gaggle of Richie Benaud impersonators? How about a "morning everyone of Richies" who were out in force at the Gabba. Here they are, a troop of them, who, in the words of Billy Birmingham's immortal skit, must have hotfooted it down the costumiers with a dilemma. Did they request the cream, the bone, the white, the off-white, the ivory, or the beige?
You just wouldn't read about it.
3) Spiked!
Dawid Malan pulls Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc has to go off after being spiked by Shaun Marsh's studs after both slid to try to save four, learning nothing from Simon Jones's dreadful injury there in 2002. Blood was drawn and there could have been considerably more damage than his ripped whites. Thankfully, he looks fine as he jogs off for a plaster and a fresh pair of strides.
4) Malan falls short
Having spent his second spell of the morning bowling round the wicket into the left-hander's ribs, the patched-up Mitchell Starc finally gets one to leap menacingly towards the top of Malan's chest which made the pull shot all the more difficult to control. Having timed their cover drives with dreamy precision, both Moeen and Malan found the two-paced pitch made their horizontal-bat shots risky but chose to play them nonetheless and on 56 Malan arrowed a pull straight down Shaun Marsh's throat.
5) Come in No7
Jonny Bairstow, deployed at No7 behind Moeen Ali at six even though the off-spinning all-rounder would have batted at eight were Ben Stokes here, was kept in that role for his expertise at marshalling the tail, a thankless task like herding cats unless you're a bona fide tail whisperer. This time, though, Bairstow, perhaps spooked by Chris Woakes' "naive" dismissal (in Geoffrey Boycott's words) decided to crack on and pulled a ball that didn't bounce high enough for his premeditated shot, spooning steeplingly high over his shoulder for Tim Paine to pouch.
6) The hubris of chirping
When Stuart Broad, barracked by the crowd for the sin of Trent Bridge 2013, was joined by James Anderson for England's 10th-wicket partnership, the home players joined their supporters in trying to ratchet up the pressure verbally and with a succession of short balls. No one was more involved than David Warner, chirping merrily away at Anderson if not crossing the line that Michael Clarke transgressed four years ago. They put on only 16, a price worth paying Australia may say for unsettling England's great bowlers, but by taking England beyond 300 in the first innings of a Gabba Test with some withering pulls, they took their side to the kind of total from which they won in 1986-87.
Mr. Warner welcomes Mr. Anderson out to the middle: https://t.co/P6sH6ROa7L#Ashespic.twitter.com/4TaexdYWCq— cricket.com.au (@CricketAus) November 24, 2017
7) Done on debut
Cameron Bancroft was confident enough to take the first ball of the Australia innings and made five from 18 balls while appearing pretty assured, oblivious to the fact that Stuart Broad was setting him up for a fall. After targeting the opener's front pad by bowling straight, he made him lose his bearings sufficiently to prod forward to a wider one and nick off to the keeper. Bairstow, who had made a hash of his innings, took a fine catch to put himself squarely back in the game. And, in the words of Barry Davies, just look at Joe Root's face:
8) Warner wafts
The swivel pull has got David Warner into trouble before, notably in England in 2015, and consequently he put it away for 18 months. But perhaps because of his stiff neck he brought it out of hibernation here and should be persuaded to put it back. England set the trap for him by stationing a short midwicket and told Jake Ball to target the free-scoring left-hander's thighpad. He simply could not resist the temptation even though the ball did not get up enough and was too close to him to free his arms. So he jabbed it straight at Dawid Malan and departed with the look of a man whose mouth had written a cheque his bat could not honour today.
