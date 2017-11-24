Nightwatchman: Key Ashes moments you missed overnight including Moeen and Malan making hay

After a bright, promising start by the 'three nobodies' on day one (as the former Australia bully boy opener Matthew Hayden trolled them) England began day two at the Gabba on 196 for four and began brightly.

Moeen Ali and Dawid Malan rattled on for a while and made 83 for the fifth-wicket partnership before the demise of first Malan and then Moeen hastened the touring side into something of a collapse as the last six wickets - two each for Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc, one apiece for Pat Cummins and Joss Hazlewood - fell for 56 runs, most of them by virtue of some lusty if occasionally comical blows from Messrs Ball, Broad and Anderson.

But despite the disappointment England came out in the field and began superbly, with no sign of nerves or rust or meekness and took three wickets in the afternoon session to seize the initiative firmly by the collar on a topsy-turvy day. And it was the turn of the 'somebodies' to contribute - Moeen, James Anderson and Stuart Broad executing plans with bespoke funky fields to perfection and Jake Ball, with his famously unscientific if anecdotal heavy balls, gulling David Warner.

1) Moeen and Malan make hay

A rare piece of filth from Nathan Lyon, dragging one down and giving Dawid Malan a long hop to scythe four through point. Lyon recovers well with a snorter that fizzes past the outside edge then finishes the over with another that drifts, dips, pitches on middle and rips past the edge of Malan's Gunn & Moore. Here's BT Sport's graphic showing us that as well as Lyon is bowling, he hasn't delivered one that would have hit the poles yet today. So he's handicapping himself, ruling out one method of dismissal.