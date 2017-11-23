Nightwatchman: Key Ashes moments you missed overnight... including James Vince's step up to the big time

When Alastair Cook fell in only the third over of the day, the signs looked far from promising for England's prospects in the first Test. Just a few hours later that had all changed after an intriguing battle between bat and ball.

James Vince produced some sumptuous strokes on the way to a maiden Test half-century and his 100-run partnership with Mark Stoneman put the tourists back on track until both fell after tea.

Here is everything you need to know about day one at the Gabba.

Poor Nasser Hussain had numerous brilliant moments as England captain, but he is arguably most remembered for his fateful decision to bowl first after winning the toss at the start of the 2002-03 Ashes series.

Joe Root had the same dilemma after correctly calling heads at the Gabba, but opted to play safe and bat. That decision looked questionable when Mitchell Starc picked up Cook early on, but Australia's seamers soon toiled.

2) Let the verbals begin

Much had been made of the chat/bantz/aggression that the Australians had promised to dish out once the action got under way, and moustachioed Starc wasted little time getting down to business.

The left-armer had just been despatched to the boundary in the fifth over when he aimed a bouncer at Vince's head and followed it up with a volley of verbals and a sinister grin. The Hampshire man politely ignored him.

3) Smooth operator Vince

Some words that can easily be attributed to James Vince's batting style: composed, classy, serene.

James Vince's Test average going into this series: 19.27.

Something was not adding up. For a player with such obvious ability, Vince's problem on the Test stage was his total inability to kick on and convert his 20s, 30s and 40s into significant scores. Whether he could fix that issue was something that would only become apparent as the day wore on (the answer would be yes as eventually ran himself out for 83), but despite arriving at the crease with England under the cosh at 2/1 he wasted no time in showing his style as he cover drove expansively. This is a man who has plenty of shots and he was not afraid to use them.

Vince found the boundary with many cover drives Credit: getty images More

4) Slow and low

All pre-match talk had been about Australia's lethal seam bowling unit of Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, but the terrifying trio were left frustrated by the tools at their disposal.

With the overs ticking down before the lunch break, Starc opted to go round the wicket, put a short-leg and leg slip in place and attempted to unleash a barrage of nasty stuff at Stoneman. Two balls later he was left exasperated, staring down at the pitch and puffing his cheeks with his bumpers ballooning harmlessly over the batsman's head and dying on their way through to the keeper.

Not a wicket for the seamers to test out the speed gun.

5) Why does it always rain on me

Those in the know suggested that there was no chance of the weather getting in the way of the action from Brisbane on day one. They were wrong.

The rain never came close to deluge levels, but persisted after lunch to halt the start of the second session by 90 minutes. At one point it continued to fall despite almost all clouds seemingly departing the vicinity of the ground. The vagaries of localised showers, eh.

Rain... who could have seen that coming? Credit: getty images More

6) Heart of a Lyon

As the Australian seamers struggled to extract much from the pitch, the greatest threat from the home side's attack on the opening day came from the unlikely source of Nathan Lyon.

The off-spinner - who is so frequently described as "under-rated" that it is a wonder anyone still actually under-rates him - gleaned considerable turn from the outset, persisting with a tight line and forcing Vince, in particular, on the defensive. He conceded just nine runs from his first eight overs and continued to cause plenty of troubles when he returned later in the day.

7) Feel the Paine

The selection of Tim Paine as Australia's wicketkeeper for this series was nothing short of an enormous surprise. Out of the Test side for seven years and with only one first-class career hundred to his name, Paine had played just twice for Tasmania this season - neither of them as wicketkeeper - before he was called up for this match.

He had gone about his job tidily enough without note until 10 minutes before tea when Lyon found Vince's outside edge, only for the ball to briefly flirt with Paine's gloves before ending up on the deck. To the numerous people who doubted the merits of his selection it was perfect fuel to add to the fire.

Tim Paine could not hold onto a sharp chance offered by Vince Credit: getty images More

8) Puddle of gloom

Picture the scene: Cummins rips through Stoneman with a peach of a reverse-swing delivery, Starc's eyes light up and the skipper hands him the weapon. If anyone is going to generate some movement with the ageing ball it is him.

He runs in, Vince flicks the third delivery off his pads for four... and the ball promptly rolls over the fine-leg boundary and into a puddle.

Cue a seething Starc, face like thunder, now forced to do his work with a turgid bar of soap.

