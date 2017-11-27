Nightwatchman: Key Ashes moments you missed overnight including David Warner and Cameron Bancroft's record stand

Cameron Bancroft and David Warner shared the highest partnership in the history of Test cricket to win a match by 10 wickets - REUTERS

There was a sense of the inevitable when both teams arrived at the Gabba for day five of the first Ashes Test. With Australia needing just 56 more runs for victory and all 10 wickets in hand it was going to take something bordering a miracle for anything other than a home victory.

All went as expected. Five England bowlers had a crack at breaking the partnership between David Warner and Cameron Bancroft without luck as the Australian duo added the required runs in little over an hour to wrap up a crushing 10-wicket win.

Here is everything you need to know about day five:

1) Never forgotten

The first Test had been a bruising, brutal encounter at times, but the start of the fifth day was a reminder that some things are far, far more important than a cricket match. The Australian players wore black armbands to mark three years since the tragic death of Phillip Hughes and the Barmy Army paid their respects in distinctive fashion with a rousing chorus of "There's Only One Phillip Hughes".

"One Phillip Hughes..."



A classy tribute from the travelling England fans ��#63NotOutForever#Ashespic.twitter.com/QMzZ86zA07



— The Ashes on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) November 27, 2017

2) History boys

Much has been written about the number of different opening partners Alastair Cook has played with over the course of his England Test career, but it has been a similar situation for Warner. The Australian has become accustomed to walking out to the middle with a new face alongside him, but he will hope that Bancroft might become a permanent fixture. The pair almost matched each other for runs scored, Bancroft finishing on 82 and Warner 87, and together they shared the highest partnership in the history of Test cricket to win a match by 10 wickets.