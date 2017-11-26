Nightwatchman: Key Ashes moments you missed overnight as England tail are blown away

Australia ended day four with every part of their anatomies that it is possible to get up - heads, tails, knees and danders - all standing proud. They will wrap this match up early on day five.

So: how did we get to this position?

England were bowled out for 195 by hostile fast bowling and turning off-spin, but do not think that this was a capitulation to rank alongside some Ashes horrorshows of years gone by. They fought hard with the bat.

Joe Root, Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow, England's three most experienced and successful middle-order batsmen could not kick on and produce the kind of daddy hundred that Steve Smith had made earlier in the match.

Each ended up with decent average-matching scores but the regular fall of wickets - three each to Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon - left England at least 50 runs short of where they wanted to be when bowled out for 195 and left Australia 170 to take a 1-0 lead in four sessions.

Although England began the defence of that with the poise and precision you would expect of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, they could not make any inroads and Australia's first-wicket pair rattled along with ominous ease against Moeen, Jake Ball and Chris Woakes. It is all over bar the shouting.

The England captain had been sent for a precautionary concussion test on Saturday night after he was hit on the head by a Mitchell Starc bouncer and checked again when he arrived at the ground this morning. Root had a net before play and walked out to resume his innings on five at midnight GMT. Australia began tepidly and Root used his typically larcenous running to steal singles, turn ones into twos and cheer the England supporters in the crowd. He put on 45 with Mark Stoneman, playing beautifully, but the introduction of Nathan Lyon did for the Surrey opener as he was caught playing forward when he could have gone back, was surprised by the bounce and nicked his attempted forward defensive to Steve Smith at first slip.

Steve Smith catches Mark Stoneman Credit: AP Photo/Tertius Pickard More

2) Blue suede shoes

For batsmen, as for Carl Perkins in his immortal song, when it comes to innings: one's for the money, two's for the show. In that regard each of Mark Stoneman, James Vince and Dawid Malan can be happy with their Ashes debuts. But when it comes to low-scoring nippers, both innings are equally important and both Stoneman and Malan propping forward to Lyon without using their feet to try to unsettle him, or deploy the sweep, left England short much as they should be commended for their fortitude in the first innings.

Dawid Malan nicks off Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images More

3) Second innings blues

Having made fifty, hitting five fours, Joe Root made considerable progress towards the kind of anchor innings around which England may have been able to plot victory. But the ball after bringing up his 33rd Test half-century, he fell over to the off-side and was trapped leg-before by Josh Hazlewood. His conversion rate has been troubling for some time despite his tremendous average but it is far worse in the second innings than the first. Of the 29 times he has reached 50 in the first dig, he has gone on to three figures 12 times but of 17 second-knock half-centuries, only one has been turned into a century. Coming two overs before lunch made it sting all the more.

4) 'Shoddyline'

"Despair," as John Cleese's Brian Stimpson says in Clockwise, "it's not the despair, Laura. I can take the despair. It's the hope I can't stand." After lunch Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow batted superbly to regain the initiative and took Nathan Lyon on. They looked as comfortable as anyone had all game, easing England's lead to 129 until Lyon fired one at Moeen who pushed forward, missed the ball and was as puzzled as the rest of us when Tim Paine appealed after whipping the bails off.

Mo's wobbly line Credit: BT Sport Cricket More

Australia reviewed but it seemed Moeen's back foot hadn't moved more than an inch. Surely he was behind the line? It took TV umpire Chris Gaffaney about three minutes and several requests for further angles to decide that Moeen's foot was on the line and not even a toenail was behind it to save him. He overruled the onfield umpire, gave him out and sparked an outcry about the bulging middle of the sausage-shaped line seemingly whitewashed by someone with far too much badger in his brush.

The width of the line seems to increase as it goes across the pitch.



Mooen unlucky?#Ashespic.twitter.com/tScPiYb9u6



— Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) November 26, 2017

5) Starc starts to sweep up

It wasn't an illusion that Mitchell Starc was out of sorts. He couldn't find any pace or rhythm and kept bending down to worry his ankle with his fingers because the uneven landing spot kept making it pivot. He came back on to give the others a breather and decided to go round the wicket to act as an enforcer, banging it in to pepper Chris Woakes and Bairstow who had put on 30 to extend England's lead to 159. From nowhere he got one to leap at Woakes' throat, 'it grew big on him' in the game's vernacular and he could only instinctively pull his bat in front of his face to protect himself and fend it to slip. Again England had done the hard work but had the last key partnership broken before tea. And, as usual with England, once the keel was holed, the ship went down swiftly.

Starc makes the last significant breakthrough, removing Chris Woakes Credit: Jason O'Brien/PA Wire More

6) Yorkshire break fever

England lost their captain Joe Root on the threshold of lunch and his fellow Tyke Jonny Bairstow departed 150 seconds before the sanctuary of tea having batted largely blamelessly for two hours. Again Starc cranked himself up from round the wicket but the ball didn't get up all that much and Bairstow, going for the uppercut, chipped it to the man specifically placed at short third man for that very shot. Wouldn't it be better to ferry out snacks to keep their blood sugar levels up towards the ends of sessions rather than them getting out just before the break?

Bairstow chips the ball down to short third man Credit: Jason O'Brien/PA More

7) Jacknife Jake

Jake Ball is tall and makes an easy target. He's not an instinctive ducker and so far hasn't learnt how to bob and weave enough to jerk his head out of the line of bouncers. It made him more of a coconut shy than a sitting duck for Pat Cummins who was so happy to see him jacknife out of the way, raise his bat in front of his nose and somehow divert it off the maker's name through gully that he tried it again, just to watch the spectacle another time. This time it brought him England's last wicket as Ball popped it up to fly slip. At last they could take tea and try to come up with a scheme to defend 170.

Jake Ball contorts his body but not his bat out of the way of a Pat Cummins bouncer Credit: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images More

8) England strike a blow

But not the one they wanted. Straining for an early wicket with the new ball, Anderson and Broad bowled well but they couldn't make the breakthrough so Anderson had to make his own entertainment. He did so by striking the debutant Cameron Bancroft flush in the groin with an unnecessary hurl at the stumps as Australia made significant headway in chasing down the target with exasperating gusto.

9) Mo problems

Moeen told BT Sport's Alison Mitchell after play that he had split one of the fingers on his bowling hand. Sorry to say, this excellent individual was nowhere near his best with the ball in this match. Indeed, he was made to look pretty ordinary in comparison with Nathan Lyon.

A side for sore eyes: Moeen grimaces during the warm-up Credit: Getty More

Moeen was used as the third change bowler in the second innings, which also tells you something about Joe Root's assessment of Jake Ball and Chris Woakes as wicket-threat. Moeen never looked like spinning England to victory.

Aside from his finger, he is also coming back from a side-strain, and has not bounded to the crease in this match, instead looking a bit tentative. Much to ponder.

10) What a pair

Much like England, Australia's opening partnership has been a case of one certainty and one other bloke for some while now. Since the retirement of Chris Rogers, David Warner has walked out with Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw, and Shaun Marsh. Usman Khawaja has also opened with Renshaw, at Adelaide v South Africa. No combo has convinced.

The Burns-Warner axis had its moments, notably at this ground v the Kiwis when they made huge stands in both innings, but Burns lost his form and his place. Three-figure opening partnerships have been sadly lacking for the Aussies otherwise (Renshaw and Warner only did it once in 16 attempts). In conditions where the new ball is so much more dangerous than the older ball, opening stands are gold dust.

New fwend: David Renshaw and Cameron Bancroft Credit: AFP More

Cameron Bancroft, with a second-innings unbeaten fifty on his debut, has given Australia hope that this piece of the jigsaw might finally be coming together. If so, England have big problems...

BT Sport is the only place to watch the Ashes live from Australia