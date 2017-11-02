Nine games, no wins, one goal - Mourinho's dwindling away record against top six

It is time for Jose Mourinho to re-assert his reputation as a big-game specialist after a run of timid performances on the road.

Much of Jose Mourinho's reputation as one of the finest managers in football history is built upon the notion that he is the man for the big occasion.

A serial trophy winner across spells with Porto, Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid, the Portuguese does not have to search too far for examples to back up this perception.

When he returned to Chelsea for the 2013-14 Premier League season, Mourinho insisted the Stamford Bridge club were in a rebuilding phase and that a title tilt was not realistic.

In the event, the Blues went far closer than their manager suggested was possible and bloodied the noses of that season's top two in the process, through wins home and away at Manchester City and Liverpool. Mourinho remained a man to be feared when the stakes were high.

The title returned to west London the following year before a shambolic campaign in its defence saw Mourinho sacked in December 2015.

Now approaching a year-and-a-half in charge at Old Trafford, the 54-year-old is in the hunt for major honours again but, as Manchester United prepare to travel to his old club Chelsea, something in Mourinho's big-game make-up seems to have changed.

NINE GAMES, NO WINS, ONE GOAL

United's masterful 2-0 victory against Chelsea on home soil last season arguably placed their boss Antonio Conte into a funk from which he is yet to fully emerge.

Mourinho also edged out in-form Tottenham last week but his record away from home against teams from the Premier League's top six is dismal over the recent past.

Across spells with Chelsea and United, his last nine matches away from home against fellow English heavyweights have not produced a single win. This is mainly down to the fact that Wayne Rooney's goal at White Hart Lane last May is the only onel a Mourinho side has scored in these matches.