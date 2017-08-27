Karim Nizigiyimana: Gor Mahia is not panicking ahead of derby

K'Ogalo are going to the match with a psychological advantage over their opponent having opened a 21 point gap between them

Karim Nizigiyimana has termed Sunday’s ‘Mashemeji derby’ as a ‘small’ match as Kenya’s top rivals, Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards prepare to square it up.

K’Ogalo will take on their ‘in-laws’ in the 82nd Derby at Nyayo Stadium. Usually, this kind of fixture is characterized by a charged atmosphere, with the losing team either attacking the players, match official or even the opposing supporters. Tear gas has been a common sight at the derby.

But the Burundian international, who will be involved in his sixth derby since he joined K’Ogalo in 2015, said that the match is no different from the rest, even as he admitted that it will be a tough game.

"Derby is a 'small' match if you ask me, though it will be a tough game because our opponents will be all out to prove a point.

“We know what a derby match means to us and to the fans. We offer our best," Nizigiyimana told the club’s official website.

The Burundian at the same time, heaped praise on K’Ogalo’s faithful fans whom he pleaded with to come out in large numbers to cheer the team.

"Personally, l love Gor Mahia fans - just by how they offer their total support to the team. They truly value their players and that's why we always try not to let them down.

"We know they love watching some good football and I’m calling on them to come in large numbers to offer us the extra support and we will for sure offer them the best.”

Gor Mahia are going to the match with a psychological advantage over their opponent having opened a 21 point gap between them even as they sit at the summit of the league.

AFC Leopards, who lost to Gor Mahia 3-0 in the first leg, are 13th only the log with 22 points though both teams have played 20 matches each.