Nizigiyimana: Gor Mahia will have it tough against Posta Rangers

K'Ogalo were held to a one all draw against Thika United, with the mail men falling by a solitary goal against Ulinzi Stars

Gor Mahia defender Karim Nizigiyimana expects a tough match against fourth placed Posta Rangers on Sunday.

K'Ogalo were held to a one all draw against Thika United last weekend, with the mail men falling by a solitary goal against Ulinzi Stars. The Burundi defender has told Goal that they will strive to give their best with the main target being the three points.

"It is definitely going to be a tough match, we are playing against a team that has a good defensive record and a better attack as well. However, we are going to do the best and hope we will manage to get maximum points. We just need to take our chances and ensure we kill the game as early as possible."

Gor Mahia has 26 points, three more than their opponents, who might go on top depending with the results of other teams as well as the goal difference.