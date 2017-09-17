Nkata: Change of attitude led to Bandari success

Nkata has disclosed that the players were already psyched up to win the match after a string of poor results in recent weeks

Bandari coach Paul Nkata has attributed the club’s 3-0 victory against Zoo Kericho to change of attitude.

Speaking at KPA Mbaraki Sports club, Nkata disclosed that the players were already psyched up to win the match after a string of poor results in recent weeks.

“After losing 0-3 to Nzoia Sugar during the away mid-week match, we told the boys the match against Zoo Kericho is a must win and the players delivered.”

Prior to the Nzoia Sugar match, the Dockers had previously lost to Kariobangi Sharks at home and Kakamega Homeboyz away with an identical 1-0 defeat.

A fourth defeat according to Nkata was going to affect the team. The Ugandan coach lauded the return of Tanzanian import Fred Lewis, who scored two goals against Zoo Kericho.

With the win, Bandari are placed ninth position in the 18 team log. The Dockers have won nine matches, lost nine and drawn six.

Bandari will play their next league match against Tusker at home on September 20 (Wednesday).