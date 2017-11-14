Nkosinathi Mthiyane: My future is in the hands of Orlando Pirates bosses

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Mthiyane has opened up about life at the Soweto giants.

The 29-year-old, who can also play as a midfielder, has found it difficult to break into the Bucs starting line-up this season and the club is reportedly considering releasing him in January, 2018.

“There is competition but there’s nothing that is surprising me about that. All of my competitors have been given a chance. So I can say the competition is tough," Mthiyane told the media.

"They are both playing very well but I will also like to get an opportunity to showcase what I can offer. Then I can be in position to say that the competition is tough or not. If I’m not playing then I can say that I have competition," he continued.

When asked if he will ask for the loan move in January, Mthiyane stated that his future is in the hands of Pirates club management.

“I can’t say much about that at the moment. My future is in my bosses’ hands. I can’t discuss that now. It is a difficult situation but I have to deal with it," he expressed.

'Whatever I’m facing I have to deal with it as it is. It is not nice to be in my situation. It not right as a player to be uncertain about your future. At the moment no one has said anything to me.”

Mthiyane featured for the Bucs reserve team against Kaizer Chiefs in a Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) match over weekend.

“The coach (Milutin Sredojevic) hasn’t said anything to me. I’m injury free and fit. This season I can’t complain about injuries," he added.

"Playing in the MDC is better than nothing. If you playing regularly your fitness levels always on point. I really appreciate the chance I’m getting from playing in the MDC,” Mthiyane concluded.