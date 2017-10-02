No baked beans breakfast but pie and mash is a smash - Saints' Cameron Jordan takes on British food

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is not in favour of baked beans, but expressed a fondness for another British classic.

Baked beans on toast is a staple in many a household in the United Kingdom, but you can bet there were not any tins in the luggage of New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

Jordan helped the Saints to a 20-0 win over the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium on Sunday as New Orleans improved to 2-2.

Earlier in the week Jordan had expressed his disapproval of baked beans, and his opinion of them has not changed in his time across the pond.

"Baked beans and breakfast does not go together," Jordan told Omnisport as he spoke to reporters in the locker room after the victory.

But Jordan has taken a liking to another British classic, though he concedes he will not be able to eat too many steak and ale pies if he wants to stay in shape.

"I'm good with pie and mash though," he added.

"That I could probably have every day but they'd probably have to move me to nose tackle, so I only had it once.

"Something about steak and ale pies doesn't go well with being an athlete but chicken and leek, chicken and leek is healthy, right?"

A look around the internet suggests you can make a chicken and leek pie that is 400 calories. Healthy enough. So maybe a trip to Wales is in order for Jordan.