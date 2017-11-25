No Bale sale but Zidane ready to bolster Real Madrid ranks in January

Gareth Bale will not be leaving Real Madrid in January, but Zinedine Zidane admits he will look to add in the winter window.

The Blancos have endured setbacks this season in the defence of La Liga and Champions League crowns secured in 2016-17.

Fresh faces could help to carry them back towards those particular prizes in 2018, with Zidane prepared to explore the market for possible transfers.

The Frenchman has, however, moved to rule out any sales, which means that the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal will be made to wait before making any approach for Bale.

"In the winter market there will be no exits," Zidane told reporters after seeing his side edge out Malaga.

"But anything can happen in terms of arrivals, we will see."

Another of those to have been linked with a possible switch elsewhere is Karim Benzema.