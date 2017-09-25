No chance of Sterling leaving Man City - Guardiola

The 22-year-old has started the new season after being linked with a summer move, but his manager has no plan to let him go

Pep Guardiola says there is "no chance" of Raheem Sterling leaving Manchester City in the near future.

The 22-year-old was linked with a move to Arsenal towards the end of the last transfer window as part of a deal that would see Alexis Sanchez go the other way.

However, Guardiola insisted earlier this month the club had no interest in letting him go .

The England winger has been in fine form since then and has scored five Premier League goals in the current campaign.

After his double against Crystal Palace, Guardiola said Sterling is becoming more important to the title hopefuls and has discouraged any potential January offers.

"Raz is staying here," he said. "The club trust him - that is why we have invested a lot of money in him.

"The players we have are going to stay. If they want to leave they are going to leave, but he wants to stay.

"If players want to leave they have to ask the chairman, but there is no chance of that, he is going nowhere."