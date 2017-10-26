No chance without Kane - Ferdinand on Tottenham's Premier League title hopes

As Tottenham nurse fears over Harry Kane ahead of their trip to Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand has labelled the striker as irreplaceable.

Tottenham's Premier League title hopes rest squarely on star striker Harry Kane, according to former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand.

Spurs travel to face United on Saturday with the sides locked together on 20 points apiece after nine matches as the closest challengers to early pacesetters Manchester City in the title race.

Following Wednesday's surprise EFL Cup defeat to West Ham, Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino told beIN Sports "We'll see" when asked whether Kane was a doubt for the Old Trafford showdown.

The England striker was substituted during the closing stages of Spurs' 4-1 win over Liverpool last weekend, holding his hamstring after scoring twice.

Kane has already scored 17 times for club and country this term and, although Ferdinand acknowledges there is plenty to admire about Spurs, he feels any significant absence for their star forward would leave them badly damaged.

Asked whether Tottenham were genuine title challengers, Ferdinand said: "If Harry Kane stays fit then yeah; if Harry Kane gets injured, no chance.

"They've got no one to replace him who's going to get that amount of goals. He's a talisman.

"He's not all Tottenham, don't get me wrong – I'm not saying they're a one-man team – but to go and win a league you need a number nine who's going to be banging in goals.

"Outside of Harry Kane in that squad I don't really see anyone else doing it."

Kane's prolific form of late has seen him mentioned in the same breath as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ferdinand believes his exploits make him worthy of such lofty comparisons but insists the challenge for the 24-year-old is to maintain such levels for years to come.

"He can be talked about at this point in time, in terms of goals alone, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi because he has the same number of goals as those guys," he said.