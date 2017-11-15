No charges for Wiggins and Team Sky over 'mystery package'

UKAD said its investigation was "hampered by a lack of accurate medical records being available at British Cycling".

UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) will not press any charges after concluding an investigation into a 'mystery' medical package delivered to Bradley Wiggins during the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

UKAD on Wednesday revealed it was unable to discover what was in a jiffy bag sent to Team Sky during the race six years ago.

Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford told a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee that the parcel contained decongestant Fluimucil, which is not on the list of banned substances, and Wiggins denied any wrongdoing.

UKAD revealed in a statement: "Despite very significant effort on UKAD's part, UKAD remains unable to confirm or refute the account that the package delivered to Team Sky contained Fluimucil. It follows that UKAD does not intend to issue any anti-doping charges in relation to the package.

"As with all investigations, UKAD may revisit matters if new and material information were to come to light. Otherwise however, UKAD has now exhausted all the investigative possibilities open to it at this stage, and it is therefore not actively pursuing any further lines of enquiry in relation to the package.

"UKAD pursued a number of lines of enquiry arising from its investigation into the package. In doing so, UKAD became aware of information that it considered to be of possible interest to the General Medical Council (GMC). UKAD has shared that information with the GMC, and will continue to liaise with the GMC as appropriate in relation to that information."

UKAD chief executive Nicole Sapstead said: "Our investigation was hampered by a lack of accurate medical records being available at British Cycling. This is a serious concern.

"As part of their conditions to receive public funding from UK Sport and other Home Country Sports Councils, all sports governing bodies must comply with the UK National Anti-Doping Policy. In this case the matter was further complicated by the cross over between personnel at British Cycling and Team Sky.