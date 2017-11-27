No disciplinary action for Bairstow, who plays down 'headbutt' incident

England head coach Trevor Bayliss confirmed no disciplinary action will be taken against Jonny Bairstow as the wicketkeeper said allegations of headbutting have been "blown out of all proportion".

It was a day to forget for England, who not only lost the first Ashes Test by 10 wickets at the Gabba on Monday but were forced to address claims Bairstow headbutted Australia batsman Cameron Bancroft.

Allegations emerged on Sunday that Bairstow headbutted Bancroft at a bar while England were in Perth preparing to face a Western Australia XI before the Ashes started.

England captain Joe Root dismissed the claims post-Test in Brisbane by saying "a mountain has been made out of a molehill" and Bairstow followed the same tune as he fronted the media afterwards.

"I think it's been blown out of all proportion," Bairstow told reporters.

"We were just in the bar and having a good laugh and a good evening out. It was very enjoyable. Cameron and I enjoyed the evening and continued to do so.

"There was no intent nor malice about anything during the evening. As you could see out there today, there's no animosity between myself, Cameron or any of the other Australian players.

"Hopefully now we can swipe this underneath the table, continue what's going to be a fantastic and exciting series and we move on from there."

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) released a statement on Sunday, insisting it would investigate the allegations.

When asked if there would be a disciplinary process, Bayliss said: "No. That night there was no curfew.

"As he just said, there was absolutely no malice in it. Are we disappointed that some small incident gets blown up and put in the press and brought up? Yes, it is a distraction. I'm sure there'll be further discussions between myself, management and the players."

"We just want to get on with the cricket. As Jonny said, there was no malice involved, a couple of young guys out on a night out and some silly things happened that at the time seemed a bit funny. It came up later on and it gives the opposition team ammunition to put pressure on as well," he continued.