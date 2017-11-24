No excuses for against Liverpool Conte despite Chelsea's travel trouble

Antonio Conte is determined not to make excuses for Chelsea, despite feeling harshly treated by a Saturday fixture at Liverpool after travelling back from Azerbaijan.

Chelsea were 4-0 winners at Qarabag in the Champions League on Wednesday, but the Premier League champions ran into some problems on their return, as wind affected their attempts to land in London.

Conte said the incident contributed to a "strange week" and was frustrated that his team's preparation for the weekend has been affected - just as it was in September, when Chelsea lost at home to Manchester City just three days after winning at Atletico Madrid.

"I tried to speak with my club about this problem, to pay more attention for the future," he told a pre-match news conference. "This is not the first time.

"[It happened] also before a big game against Manchester City and now before Liverpool. [The Premier League] have to pay more attention to try to give the possibility to the team to recover and not to try to create problems for only one team.

"We must be ready. I don't like to find excuses. It's the same for my players. It won't be easy because we are facing a really strong team."

