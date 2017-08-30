No fracture for Springboks prop Oosthuizen

South Africa will monitor Coenie Oosthuizen ahead of the Rugby Championship clash with Australia.

Coenie Oosthuizen will link up with the South Africa squad on Friday after a scan revealed that the prop has not fractured a rib.

Oosthuizen started the Springboks' 41-23 Rugby Championships victory over Argentina last Saturday, but came off early in the second half in Salta due to injury.

The 28-year-old went for a scan on Tuesday and was given positive news.

Oosthuizen is to report for international duty in Johannesburg later this week and will be monitored ahead of South Africa's third game of the competition against Australia in Perth on September 9.

Allister Coetzee's men have made a positive start to the Rugby Championship, doing the double over the Pumas.