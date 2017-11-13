There will be no happy riot for Italy against Sweden, only a sigh of relief... or the unthinkable fallout

It is a curious phenomenon, the happy riot.

Of course, that is an improvised name but how else to describe what occurred in Belgium – and, to a smaller extent, the Netherlands – this week as Morocco qualified for the World Cup and a number of supporters ran amok, setting alight to cars, smashing up shops and eventually being given the most unceremonious showering by a water cannon? All because they’re overjoyed at qualification.

That said, the alternative is even bleaker and something that Argentina were lucky to avoid last month when they squeaked through to the World Cup. Their spiritual cousins Italy are the next team whose fate might press a glut of riot shields and batons into action should Sweden manage to eliminate them in Milan tonight.

San Siro is an imposing place and Italy will have to lean heavily on that aura of intimidation because that is the Azzurri’s main strength now – a bold history of success but a questionable present, a lack of talent and potentially crushing mismanagement.

Even at Euro 2016, before their opening fixture against Belgium, Italian journalists argued over whether that was the worst squad their nation had ever sent to a major tournament. Some argued that the 1950s had seen weaker efforts but the details were inconsequential, really. This is not a classic vintage of Azzurri player.

Antonio Conte was the most talented coach at Euro 2016 and it wasn’t really close. He went into the tournament as the only tactician to have won a major European league in the last five years and, amid a gaggle of past-it coaches waiting for retirement and under-qualified former players finding their feet, his nous stood out. Italy overachieved, stunning tournament dark horses Belgium and dumping out Spain before being knocked out by world champions Germany on penalties.