No holiday for champions Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia head coach Dylan Kerr says there is no time for his charges to relax despite securing their 16th Kenyan Premier League title.

The ‘Green Army’ pulled off the first win in three attempts against Western Stima on Wednesday at Kasarani, after coming from a goal down to force a 2-1 scoreline.

Kerr’s focus has since shifted to the continental assignment early next year: "We have won the league, but that does not mean we should go for a holiday.

"We have greater assignments on our way; first, we have to do absolutely everything to finish the season on a high, the three remaining matches are winnable to us.

"Champions League is the biggest competition for us, and we have to prepare well for it, meaning we have no room to relax."

K'Ogalo has 69 points from 31 matches.