I have no regrets about leaving Real Madrid, says Chelsea star Alonso

Marcos Alonso is delighted that he made the decision to leave boyhood club Real Madrid.

In 2010, the Spaniard left his hometown side for Bolton and has subsequently gone on to play for Fiorentina, Sunderland and now Chelsea.

Chelsea 7/4 to beat Bournemouth to nil

Taking the decision to leave the Santiago Bernabeu was a big one, as he had been there since he was eight, yet the 26-year-old believes it was the right thing to do for his career.

“I lacked the patience to play there,” he admitted to Marca. “In my final season there, I got my debut but I wanted to play every week. When I had an offer from the Premier League, I had no hesitation. I don’t regret it.

“When you are a kid, you aren’t mature and you want to get up and play every week. I didn’t do anything wrong. I’m very happy with my career and I want to improve even more.

Marcos Alonso Chelsea More